Letter to the Editor: Seeking help from our community

To the Editor:

As we continue through the summer of 2025, the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County wants to keep you abreast of what we are seeing locally and our plans as we move forward.

We have seen a significant increase in families using our services since January. This is coupled with a 20% cut in our food supply from government-funded sources. On the horizon are many other changes that will affect food assistance through Department of Agriculture programs.

Fighting hunger or food insecurity can sometimes seem overwhelming, and we know we cannot solve all problems. So, what do we as a community do? What can we do to help our struggling neighbors find food stability?

We don’t have all the answers, but we do know that by working together we have the fortitude, the resources, and the will to ensure that everyone in our community has reliable access to nutritious food.

At the Ecumenical Food Pantry, we have recently implemented the following initiatives:

* Recipe Program: Suggested by a key pantry supporter, it provides recipes for simple healthy economical meals using foods commonly available at the pantry. Printed recipes are available at the pantry via the “Recipe Rack” and online.

* Shared Food Program: Surplus donated perishable foods are shared with other non-profit organizations in the community.

* Volunteer Orientation: An orientation program has been implemented to provide new volunteers with information about the pantry’s role in fighting food insecurity and how they can best support us in that role.

This is a rapidly shifting landscape. We will reach out regularly to keep you informed. In the meantime, what can you do?

DONATE to keep us strong. We wouldn’t be able to continue to serve our community without your help. Mail a check to: Ecumenical Food Pantry, 321 5th St., Milford, PA. 18337 or go to www.ecumenicalfoodpantry.org and click the “donate” button.

VOLUNTEER your time and talent. Go to our website, click on the “Get Involved” tab, and complete the volunteer information form.

REMEMBER our neighbors when you grocery shop and add a few items to your cart (donated items can be left at the pantry in the designated “donations box”) or place an online Amazon order using our Amazon Wishlist as a guide.

CONTACT us at pikefoodpantry@gmail.com if you have questions or would like more information.

With Gratitude,

Nancy Potter

Pantry Director