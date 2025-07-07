Letter to the Editor: Support for team travel

To the Editor:

I am writing on behalf of the Friends of Warrior Football Booster Club & Delaware Valley High School Football Team as we prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. We are proud to represent our community with hard work, discipline, and sportsmanship, and this year, we’re excited to kick off our season with a special away game in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Aug. 23, 2025.

This trip is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes — not only to compete at a high level, but to grow as a team and make lasting memories. As you can imagine, travel, lodging, meals, and transportation costs can add up quickly. That’s why we are seeking support from generous community members and businesses to help make this experience possible.

We would be incredibly grateful for any donation you can provide. No amount is too small, and every contribution directly supports the team’s expenses for this trip and the upcoming season.

If you are able to support us, please reach out to me directly at John.actisdano@gmail.com or (570) 618-0309.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Your support means the world to these young athletes, and it helps keep the proud tradition of Delaware Valley football strong.

John Actisdano

Friends of Warrior Football Booster Club

Milford