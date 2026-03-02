Letter to the Editor: Tale of two counties

Pike County One is a rural county comprised of conservatives. They enjoy family life and respect the local treasures. These individuals live and breathe American traditions. Their days are full of gratitude that the mortgage is getting paid, the kids have a good school and maybe one day the grandkids will travel back to Pike from everywhere else in America to visit.

Pike County Two is that blend of conservative, liberal and I can care less, just let me be. They too enjoy family and our Pike natural resources. They may be primary Pike residents or possibly second homeowners. These folks just need to have a place in the woods or by a lake.

The clashes between these two are in the cyber cloud. Once in a sad while, they creep out of the bits and bytes. The clash becomes a painted symbol of hate on a realtor’s truck. Then it evolves to a cartridge shot. Next to come is unknown.

The social fabric of these two Pike Counties is ripping. People try to keep the two sewn together like a quilt. Just like a brain, these two counties have a left and a right side. Some of us forget, we need both brain sides to work for survival.<br />



Kevin Holian

Dingman Township