Letter to the Editor: The Pike Pivot

We are accelerating toward a dramatic curve in our Pike Turnpike of Life. The Shawnee Walker Project will impact the easement areas of many of our neighbors. Home values may change. Health issues may be altered for generations.

We hoped for a hospital. We got a health facility dud. Our local veterinary care is light years better than our human healthcare. We proclaim months for varied issues, yet can claim little healthcare, economic or safety improvement.

Our residents fight over politics. We attend public meetings with elected. Some are videotaped, many not. Regardless, elected have the final say. Pike taxpayers need to pivot.

Our protests fail. Our votes are never enough. Our public meeting voices are dismissed. We need strong community advocates with strategic mindsets.



View your enemy as a potential future ally. Learn from your opponents. Become more resilient. Know when to pivot.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township