Letter to the Editor: What is Democratic Socialism?

The letter to the editor, “Vote democracy,” quotes the Marxist definition of socialism used by Lenin and Leon Trotsky to help overthrow the Czar in 1917.

﻿But the true communist was Stalin, after Lenin’s death, Stalin had Trotsky assassinated in Mexico City in 1940 and any attempted socialism in Russia died with him. ﻿Today, democratic socialism is an entirely different group and represents a move toward social equality for people in the United States. It is in no way associated with communism. ﻿Today there are 15 “democratic socialist” countries. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, France, Portugal, Iceland, Austria. Belgium, Spain and Great Britain. ﻿I doubt you would call any of those countries communist. ﻿Listen to the people running for office statements, not just the “labels” that are put on them.

But also know that the Democratic party, is the only way to stop the authoritarian Trump control now.

This is all hands needed to stop Trump. Independents, Lincoln Republicains, DSA members.

The current Republican party will not stop Trump.

You may not agree with all Democratic views, but we need to stop the self dealing billionaires in control now!

Chuck Roberts

Milford