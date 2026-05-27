Did you know that you can purchase gift certificates for books at the Friends Book Stoire, located just inside the Milford Branch Library? These certificates make wonderful gifts for any occasion, perfect for any reader, video fan, or jigsaw puzzle enthusiast. No need to know a size, favorite color, or favorite author.

Beginning with $5, certificates can be purchased in any denomination. Graduation, and Father’s Day are fast approaching. Keep Library gift certificates in mind as you plan your shopping.

Pat Corcoran,

Publicity chair

Friends of PCPL