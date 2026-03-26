On Sunday, March 22, 2026, Linda Marie Friel Barr— a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, was welcomed into her Heavenly home by her Lord and Savior.

Born on June 12, 1966, in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the cherished daughter of Eileen (Connelly) Friel and the late James Friel.

Linda was a woman of deep faith and a devoted parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Milford, Pa. Her life was defined by her love for her family and her unwavering kindness toward others.



She shared a beautiful life with her husband, Michael Barr, whose devotion remained steadfast by her side until her passing.

She leaves behind a legacy of love in her mother, Eileen Friel; her husband, Michael Barr; and her children, Chloe Stone and Aidan Stone; stepchildren, Jonathon Barr and Michael Barr, Jr.; her brother, Christopher Friel, and a wide circle of friends whom she considered family.



Friends may call at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 2 to 5 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 200 E. High St., Milford, PA 18337, with Reverend Joseph Manarchuck officiating.

Burial will be at the Milford Cemetery, Milford, Pennsylvania immediately following.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).