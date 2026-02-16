Opinion: Let’s Finish The Job

On Feb. 27, National Term Limits Day, Americans commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 22nd Amendment — the constitutional provision that limits U.S. Presidents to two terms in office. This landmark reform, born out of broad public demand for rotation in office and accountability in our highest office, was a critical step toward restraining the accumulation of power in Washington. And Pennsylvania played a meaningful role in that history.

In the aftermath of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented third and fourth presidential terms, momentum built across the country for clear constitutional limits on executive power. Congress passed the 22nd Amendment in 1947, and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly acted swiftly: on April 29, 1947, Pennsylvania became the 15th state to ratify the amendment.

But, the term limits job remains unfinished.

At the time of the 22nd Amendment, Harry Truman and others believed Congress should also have term limits. Yet nothing was done. Seventy-five years later, it still hasn’t.

Distrust and frustration towards Congress seems to grow weekly. That frustration is not abstract — it’s measured and unmistakable in the polls. A new statewide survey by U.S. Term Limits shows overwhelming support among Pennsylvania voters for term limits on members of Congress: 81% of registered voters say they approve of placing term limits on Congress, including 84% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats. Even more, 78% favor having the Commonwealth call for a constitutional convention to propose congressional term limits, and 73% say they would be more likely to vote for a state legislative candidate who supports such limits.

These figures reveal a simple truth: Term limits are not a fringe idea — they are a consensus issue among Pennsylvanians of all walks of life, ages, and political affiliations. Voters are tired of career politicians who lose touch with our communities, neglect pressing challenges like rising costs of living, and fail to reform a Congress gridlocked by special interests and perpetual election cycles.

Pennsylvania has confronted similar challenges before with bold, principled reforms — and succeeded. The legacy of the 22nd Amendment proves our state knows how to lead when the moment demands it.

Now is such a moment.

The United States Constitution gives Pennsylvania and other states a powerful tool: the constitutional convention process under Article V. When two-thirds of the states agree, they can convene to propose amendments — including term limits — without waiting for an often-reluctant Congress to act on its own behalf. It’s time for our Commonwealth to join the growing chorus of states advancing resolutions for an Amendment V Convention specifically dedicated to congressional term limits.

Some may hesitate — or claim such a move is too bold or unprecedented. But Pennsylvania itself has never shied away from big constitutional ideas. From our pivotal role in the founding era — hosting the Continental Congress at Independence Hall — to standing up for presidential term limits in the mid-20th century, Pennsylvanians bravely step forward when democracy is at stake.

No one wins when elections reward longevity over representation. Congressional term limits would reinvigorate our democracy by encouraging fresh voices, reducing careerism, and reminding every member of Congress that office is a public trust, not a lifelong entitlement.

Pennsylvania’s legislators should take this message directly from the voters. A constitutional convention for term limits has broad public backing here at home — and the urgency to act has never been more apparent. Our state can once again stand as a model for reform, guiding the nation toward a government that is accountable, responsive, and reflective of the people it serves.

On this 75th anniversary of the 22nd Amendment, let us honor our past by finishing the work that Pennsylvania helped begin. Let us champion congressional term limits — and reclaim a government that truly belongs to the people.

Andy Dinniman and John Eichelberger

Former Pa. State Senators

Co-Chairs for U.S. Term Limits