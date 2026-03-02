Opinion: Making New York more affordable must be our shared priority

A recent Marist Poll reveals a startling reality: one in three New Yorkers say they are planning to leave our state because the cost of living has become “out of hand.” That sentiment isn’t about party labels or ideology. It’s about everyday New Yorkers struggling to afford housing, taxes, childcare, transportation, and basic necessities. It’s about families whose dreams are being stifled by economic pressures no matter where they live in our state.

As your elected representative in Albany, I know that this isn’t just a talking point. It’s the lived experience for too many of our friends, neighbors, colleagues, and family members.

At the same time, we face serious fiscal challenges. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has urged lawmakers to confront a growing budget deficit, warning that revenues and spending must be balanced responsibly so we do not saddle future generations with greater financial burdens.

These two realities—high cost of living and long-term fiscal pressures—must shape our approach to governing. They cannot be ignored or wished away.

Affordability shouldn’t be a Republican or a Democrat issue. It should be everyone’s priority. We need real, concrete solutions that bring relief without compromising our state’s long-term financial stability.

Here’s how we can get there:

1. Reform and modernize regulations that drive up housing costs.

Across New York, zoning restrictions and outdated regulations limit housing supply and drive up prices. Incentivizing smart growth, reforming land use laws, and encouraging diverse housing options will help lower costs for families and workers.

2. Support small businesses and workforce development.

Affordable communities require good jobs. We must invest in training programs that equip residents with skills for growing industries, while providing tax relief and regulatory certainty for small businesses that are the bedrock of our local economies.

3. Rein in wasteful spending and target resources where they do the most good.

The comptroller has underscored the need for fiscal discipline. Every dollar we spend should be evaluated for results and efficiency. That doesn’t mean cutting essential services—it means prioritizing investments that truly enhance quality of life and economic opportunity.

4. Expand access to affordable childcare and transportation.

Working families shouldn’t have to choose between paying rent and paying for childcare. Smart, targeted investments in these areas enhance workforce participation and strengthen communities.

I’ve made it my mission in Albany to tackle these challenges head-on, working across the aisle to deliver practical, common-sense solutions. It has been the honor of my life to serve as your voice and your vote, and I’m proud to announce that I’m running for reelection this year.

We can make New York more affordable and sustainable. But it will take all of us—working together without partisan gridlock—to get it done.

It’s time to put affordability first.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District