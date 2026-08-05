Opinion: Understanding Pike County’s assessment ratio change

I’ve heard questions and concerns about Pike County’s recent change to the county’s assessment ratio. Because property taxes affect every homeowner, I want to explain what this change means—and, just as importantly, what it does not mean.

First and foremost, this assessment ratio change does NOT increase your county property taxes. The purpose of this change is only to update how county taxes are calculated, not how much the county collects.

Pike County’s assessment ratio has remained at 25 percent since the countywide reassessment in 1996.

Over time, the county reached the legal ceiling under Pennsylvania law for how property taxes could be calculated. Leaving the ratio at 25 percent would have limited the county’s ability to respond to future financial needs, if it were necessary to do so.

Without updating the ratio, if the county ever faced a genuine financial emergency and needed additional revenue beyond the legal limit, the commissioners would first have to ask a judge for permission to exceed that limit. If that request were denied, the county could have been left with little choice but to reduce important public services.

Changing the assessment ratio modernizes the tax calculation and gives Pike County the same flexibility that many other Pennsylvania counties already have.

At this time, there is no plan or intention to raise county property taxes.

The ratio change itself does not increase taxes. It simply updates the method used to calculate them and ensures the county has the legal flexibility to respond responsibly should extraordinary financial circumstances ever arise.

It’s also important to understand that any future county tax increase would require a separate public vote by the Board of Commissioners. It would not happen automatically because of this assessment ratio change.

I understand why seeing an assessed value that suddenly appears four times higher would cause concern. As a fellow homeowner in Pike County, I would likely have the same initial reaction if I didn’t know why the numbers had changed.

My hope is that this explanation helps clear up some of that confusion.

As your commissioner, I believe residents deserve straightforward, honest communication—especially on issues involving taxes. I’ll continue to share information as we move toward the countywide reassessment in 2028, and I’ll always do my best to explain these decisions in plain language.

Christa Caceres

Commissioner

Pike County

Editor’s note: This is an edited version of an email distributed by Commissioner Caceres.