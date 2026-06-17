PennDOT seeks input from travelers on state transportation plans

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourages Pennsylvanians to review and comment on the draft 2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The 2027 STIP is a list of projects identified for federal, state, local and private funding over a four-year period. These projects support the Shapiro Administration’s vision of a safe and reliable transportation network that connects Pennsylvanians to opportunities and services. The comment period will remain open until 5 p.m. on June 30, 2026.

Comments can be submitted by filling out the online comment form at TalkPATransportation.com or emailing comments and questions to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. The public may also call PennDOT to share their comments at 717-783-2262.

“PennDOT’s primary objective is to build and maintain a transportation network that serves all of our travelers. That requires the participation and perspective of everyone who uses it,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Planning for the future of transportation infrastructure is a complex process, and I encourage everyone to submit their comments and take part in it.”

The 2027 STIP is comprised of 24 regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs), and a variety of additional programs. The STIP is updated every two years after the regional TIPs are submitted and approved and will be adopted as part of the 12-Year Program update by the State Transportation Commission (STC) during the Aug. 5 STC Business meeting.