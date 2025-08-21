How Do Businesses Use Social Media to Attract More Customers?

Social media has become a non-negotiable in modern marketing efforts. That’s since it’s one of the best ways to connect with potential customers. Starting as a space for personal updates, social media platforms give businesses the opportunity to humanize their brand. The success of social media efforts is not limited to a specific sector. From neighborhood cafes to online stores, businesses are using social media platforms to connect with future customers.

The success of social media lies in its ability to build relationships. It’s not only about running ad campaigns and getting seen. It’s about converting these social media users into customers. Brands that respond to comments, share useful content, and post regularly often build a loyal following. That’s because people tend to stick with companies that feel genuine.

Now, it’s far easier to maintain a following on social media. Building this audience can be the challenging part. One of the best strategies to get more eyeballs on your brand is through online contests and giveaways. These are a great way to start growing your business’s social media because it’s typically cost-effective (especially for smaller businesses). Why? The majority of consumers enjoy entering these contests because they’re simple, free, and often come with valuable prizes that can be won with minimal effort. On the business side, most competition websites tend to feel cluttered or spammy. That’s why many businesses check out BestCompetitions to see how others are using contests to pull in large numbers of leads, all while keeping users engaged with clean design and straightforward entry steps. Platforms like these give away high-value prizes like tech, vacations, holidays, and even cash, which are all examples of how prize giveaways attract customers.

TikTok and Instagram Reels also give businesses a fast, direct way to showcase products and connect with audiences. You don’t need a production team; just a clear message. In fact, many videos shot with phones outperform more polished content. Viewers are drawn to posts that feel real, not rehearsed.

Local targeting has become a powerful tool, especially for small businesses. In Pennsylvania, 78% of small to mid-sized companies are using digital ads to find new local customers. These allow businesses to focus their message based on ZIP code or interest, helping them reach customers who are more likely to visit or buy.

Working with influencers can also be a smart move. These partnerships often feel more personal than traditional ads. When someone you already follow recommends a product or service, it carries more weight. Many brands are teaming up with creators who have loyal followings, leading to better reach without the cost of major campaigns.

Across the US, 90% of local businesses use social media in their marketing efforts. A study by Synup also found that 78% of these businesses rely on social media to drive revenue. Because of this, social media remains more than a marketing tool. From its success, it’s now become a bridge between businesses and the communities they serve.

Whether executed through creative campaigns, local partnerships, or authentic videos, the most effective social media strategies are those that feel customer-focused and authentic. As a result, your business is more likely to turn online engagement into lasting growth when you stay active, listen to your audience, and deliver value through thoughtful content.