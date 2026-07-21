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‘Annie’ gets an A+ at the Milford Theater

Golden Doodle Bernie delights as Sandy the dog.

Milford /
| 21 Jul 2026 | 05:23
    “Annie” receives a rave reception at the Milford Theater.
    “Annie” receives a rave reception at the Milford Theater. ( Photo by Marilyn Rosenthal)
    Local dog Bernie, AKA Sandy, (pictured with ‘Annie’) showed he was destined for the stage.
    Local dog Bernie, AKA Sandy, (pictured with ‘Annie’) showed he was destined for the stage. ( Photo Credit: Milford Hospitality Group.)
    Four little girls all wearing Annie T-shirts and holding lockets (Annie had a locket in the show). They said, “I love you, Annie” and asked for her autograph.
    Four little girls all wearing Annie T-shirts and holding lockets (Annie had a locket in the show). They said, “I love you, Annie” and asked for her autograph. ( Photo by Cara McCormick.)

July 18 and 19 was opening weekend for the heartfelt musical “Annie,” and the show got an A+ all around. The entire cast was superlative. Audience members were remarking “Awesome, “Amazing, “Adorable!” The show is still getting rave reviews all over social media.

“It was so heartwarming to see the theater packed for our opening weekend! I don’t think we’ve ever seen so many families! The standing ovations both nights were a real treat for the cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on the show,” Artistic Director Beth O’Neil proudly said.

There were many children in the audience. This is the type of show where parents and grandparents get special joy in bringing their children to see this classic and make memories lasting a lifetime. For some, it may even spark a dream. Everyone in the cast was superb. One could see the fruits of labor from Director Kathy Fitzgerald, Chiara Marone (stage and sets), Choreographer Joseph Ambrosia, and Music Director Sandy Stalter and others in the background. The result was a show done to perfection.

Maelyn (Mae) McCormick plays the role of Annie. She has a number of shows under her belt, having played the Shawnee playhouse. But this is the first big role for her, and she played it like a pro. Fitzgerald pointed out Mae’s infectious energy and how it brought the entire cast together. She owned the part. When interacting with characters like Miss Hannigan (Jessica Woolnough), she was the perfect foil. Her interactions with Anthony Gaglione and Johanna Gelbs who played Rooster Hannigan and Lily St. Regis, the villains posing as her long lost parents, Mae nailed it.

Perhaps Mae’s most exciting role was her working with Sandy, the dog. It’s difficult to work with a live animal on stage in front of a large audience, but she made it seem like the most natural thing in the world, as she sang to Sandy. Mae’s voice was powerful, and she brought magic to the scenes with Daddy Warbucks (Roger Michelson).

Mae is a very determined young woman who is diligently pursuing her dream of being on Broadway. She works very hard and was totally prepared for every scene. She said she was so grateful to Fitzgerald and all her other directors.

Mae is cool and poised and expresses just enough emotion. But at the end of the matinee on Sunday, when four adoring little girls wearing Annie T-shirts and holding necklaces (mirroring Annie’s necklace from her parents) came up to her asking for her autograph and saying, “We love you Annie,” a tear may have come to her eye. For her, this was a new level of connecting with her audience. Her mother, Cara was crying softly.

The show will go on for eight more performances. The first weekend was a full house so the theater suggests purchasing tickets soon.

The performance dates are:

July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

July 26, Aug. 2 , Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.

A doggie star is born: Bernie (AKA Sandy) steals the show
Bernie Loeschorn plays the role of Sandy, the dog. Bernie is a Golden Doodle and a Milford native. He is the four-legged son of Breezy and Matt Loeschorn, the granddog of Karen and Ed Loeschorn on his paternal side and Maureen (owner of TLC salon) and Ken Caska on his maternal side.

Beth O’Neil discovered Bernie and couldn’t wait to put him in the show Kathy Fitzgerald fell in love with him immediately. Bernie has never had any theatrical training, but his “dad” Matt says he is very smart and loves people. “Bernie is a true star! We are so grateful to have him and hearing the audience cheer when he comes out is so special.”
Everyone loves Bernie and Bernie seems to love everyone back. This gentle giant now seems destined for Broadway, too and Breezy will have to become a doggie stage mom.