ARTery Gallery presents: Creativity Abounds with Found Objects

The ARTery Gallery is presents, Creativity Abounds with Found Objects, it’s September show featuring a husband-and-wife duo, artists Bill and Allison Rabsey, who are able to turn a wide array of new and curious treasures into ingenious and provocative art. Bill loves to present unusual “found” objects in unique artistic settings that evoke curiosity and even humor while Allison’s work celebrates life’s resonance and beauty through wearable art and useful home decor.

Many local residents remember Bill Rabsey, as a retired educator from Middletown High School in Orange County who is well-known at the ARTery Gallery for his unusual artistic portrayal of ordinary, even discarded, objects. He is also popular for his entertaining story-telling about the contents of his standing sculptures and wall art. Bill, who has always been interested in old hardware, says found objects take on a new meaning once they are framed and hung. Over the years he has accumulated so much “raw material” to work with that he offers shed tours on his property to close friends. Rabsey says every yard sale and dumpster beckons him and if his work makes you laugh, so much the better.

Bill’s wife, Allison Rabsey, is also a retired educator from Middletown High School, having completed thirty years in Special Education, serving as the department chairperson. She started experimenting with epoxy resin in May 2023 and soon after joined her husband at The ARTery Gallery, exhibiting her jewelry, coasters, trays and candle holders. It didn’t take Allison long to get hooked on pouring resin. In time, she saw the endless possibilities of exploring artistic expression by varying her colors, molds, and additives. Allison’s love for the ocean is also part of her work. After years of collecting seashells, she is pleased that some of them have found a new, artistic home, well preserved in her resin pieces. Sometimes she adds a touch of glitter to her pieces because, in her words, “Life’s too short to not shine every now and then.”

Guests are welcome to visit with Bill and Allison Rabsey at their opening reception, which includes refreshments, at the ARTery Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 6-9 p.m. The gallery welcomes the public to this free month-long exhibit that will be on display from Thursday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

About the ARTery Gallery

The ARTery Gallery, located at 210 Broad St. in Milford, Pa., is a cooperatively owned and operated fine art gallery located in the historic Forest Hall building. It features an ever-changing variety of fine art and crafts. The gallery is open Thursday through Monday from 10-6 p.m. For more information, call (570) 409-1234 or visit www.arterygallerymilford.com.