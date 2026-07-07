ARTery presents July exhibit: ‘Print Meets Paint’

The ARTery Gallery’s July exhibit, “Print Meets Paint,” featuring the work of mixed-media artist and long-time ARTery member Laura Dudes alongside photographers Glenn and Ken McCaleb, two of the gallery’s newer members is on view through Aug. 3.

Guests can meet Laura Dudes, Glenn McCaleb, and Ken McCaleb at their opening reception on Saturday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m., which includes refreshments.

About the artists

Laura Dudes’ artistic journey has been one of continual growth, exploration, and creative reinvention. After a successful career as a graphic artist creating designs and packaging for major brands including M&M Mars, Crayola, and BASF, Laura returned to painting in 2015 and has since developed a distinctive artistic voice all her own.

Today, Laura’s work is recognized for its vibrant energy, rich surfaces, and heartfelt authenticity. Having developed a visual language that is uniquely her own, she is producing some of her strongest and most confident work to date, creating paintings that are both deeply personal and universally resonant.

The McCaleb brothers, Glenn and Ken, are celebrating their first anniversary exhibiting at the ARTery Gallery.

Following a recent appearance on National Public Radio (NPR), the McCaleb brothers have announced plans to publish their second coffee-table book, “McCaleb Bros. Now... Nearly Famous.” Widely regarded as two of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s premier photographers, the brothers continue to captivate audiences with their unique artistic vision and commitment to showcasing the beauty of the natural world with their signed and numbered printed images.

The ARTery Gallery, located in the historic Forest Hall, is a cooperatively owned and operated fine art gallery, serving the regional artists and art lovers since 1996.