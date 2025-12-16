Call for artists, entries

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) has announced new opportunities for local artists to show work in their galleries including an open call for solo, two-person, group, and curated exhibitions for the 2027 exhibition season.

In addition to exhibition opportunities, DVAA produces pop-up exhibitions, and hosts artist talks and related programs throughout the year. The exhibition program features high-quality work by emerging and professional artists with an emphasis on those who live and work full or part-time in the Mid-Hudson, Catskill, or Upper Delaware River Regions. All media and styles are welcome as are installations and exhibition proposals by guest curators.

Artists must fill out the online submission form at https://shorturl.at/LiJjN that includes a bio, artist statement, list of works, and 10 to 15 images. Artists who have previously received solo exhibitions may reapply after five years from the year of their award. he application portal for the 2027 exhibition season is open through Jan 31, 2026.

DVAA primarily focuses on presenting the work of artists in our region, this includes the Sullivan Catskills, Upper Delaware Valley, and Mid-Hudson Region. Additionally, we welcome submissions from artists in the New York Metro, Phili-Metro, and Northern New Jersey region. Special consideration will be made for entries by artists outside of those areas whose work addresses regional topics including social, historical, communal, and environmental concerns relevant to the Sullivan Catskills and Upper Delaware Valley.

DVAA will notify applicants via email in early April 2026.

For Delaware Valley Arts Alliance’s 2026 member exhibition, “Let It All Out,” visual artists, writers, and performers are invited submit work that shares their emotions about the year ahead. The exhibition will be on view Feb. 7 through March 14, 2026, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 4-6 p.m.

All artwork must be original (no digital print reproductions of original works), each artist may submit up to three works for consideration, and artworks made within the past five years are preferred. Anyone can apply, but artists must be current, active members of DVAA if work is selected for exhibition. The application portal will be open through Jan. 6, 2026 and artists will be notified of the curator’s selections on or before Jan. 13.

The activities of the DVAA are made possible in part by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support comes from the Nancy Stevenson Memorial Fund, DVAA’s members, and 2025 Business Sponsors. For more information, call 845-252-7576 or log onto https://shorturl.at/Pw3wP.