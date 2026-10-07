Callicoon Depot hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Callicoon Depot will host an Indigenous Peoples’ Day of Celebration in partnership with the Lenape People on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 12-6 p.m. at the historic train depot, 40 Lower Main Street, Callicoon.

This event is free and open to the public.

Learn about the culture, language, spirituality, storytelling, crafts, plants, regalia, music, stewardship and sustainability of the ancestral lands of the original people of the Delaware River, the Lenni-Lenape.

There will also be an opportunity to engage with craft makers, storytellers, and artists, and receive tours of the 1896 former Erie railroad station that is being renovated to serve as the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway Visitor Center and community space.

For more information, please visit www.thecallicoondepot.org or the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway Visitor Center at The Callicoon Depot Facebook page.