Choosing Integrity—a place for second chances

Sharon Daniel, the executive director of Choosing Integrity, passionately believes incarcerated people can reintegrate into society and her mission is to help them get there.

A mission to improve the quality of life of incarcerated people

Choosing Integrity was started in 2014 by Hampton Morgan Jr. and Gean Bechthold, who have had extensive experience in dealing with the prison population and re-entry into society. It is a small not-for- profit organization serving Pike and Wayne counties.

Its mission is to improve the quality of life of incarcerated people through education and prevention programming, mentorship, treatment services, advocacy, and compassion resulting in enhanced relational skills and successful reintegration within their community.

Daniel has been with the organization since 2022. She leads weekly peer support groups for men and women at the correctional facility and co-leads Choosing Integrity’s weekly Smart Recovery meeting (self-management and recovery training) at its office in Milford. She has a master’s degree in occupational therapy and has worked in an inpatient alcohol treatment center. The program is based on cognitive/ behavioral therapy, rather than faith-based therapy.

Connection with the hospitality industry

Daniel and her husband, Peter have been in the hospitality industry for decades and are most well-known for owning The Fork restaurant in Shohola.

“There is a strong connection between the hospitality industry and people who have been incarcerated,” she said. “And there is a willingness within the industry to hire people who may not be able to get a job in other industries.”

She is determined to show people what second chances mean. Often someone who has made a mistake, can change their lives completely.

“Coldwater Kitchen” to be shown at Aug. 29 fundraiser

To that end, she is very excited about Choosing Integrity’s forthcoming fundraiser taking place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Milford Theater at 6:30 p.m. There will be appetizers prepared by her husband as well as a silent auction with items like a hotel stay, a trip to the Crayola factory and many other sought after items.

The highlight of the evening will be a showing of the award-winning documentary film, “Coldwater Kitchen,” featuring gourmet chef Jimmy Hill’s culinary training program inside a prison. The program will include what promises to be a fascinating discussion with people who have been incarcerated, their struggles and their reintegration into a full life, after having been given a second chance. John DiLeo will be conducting the discussion. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/coldwater-kitchen-movie.

For more information, visit info@choosingintegrity.org or call 570-229-2007.