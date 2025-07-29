The Delaware Highlands Conservancy will host community programs and workshops in August at the Van Scott Nature Reserve, located at 571 Perkins Pond Road in Beach Lake.

Boundin’ Furbearers on Friday, Aug. 1 (1 to 2 p.m.) - Ever wonder about the difference between a red fox and a grey fox? Learn about many of the various furry animals that live in the woods around us. This program is intended for all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult to attend. Event fee is $5 for Conservancy members or $10 for non-members; kids under 12 are free.

Bat-tacular Program on Saturday, Aug. 2 (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) - This engaging, hour-long talk is all about the world’s only flying mammal - the bat. An optional walk through the Reserve begins after the presentation (8:30-9:30 p.m.). If you are attending the walk, please be prepared to walk on sloped terrain, and wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that are comfortable for the weather. Flashlights are recommended. The lecture is targeted to adults, but the walk is appropriate for all ages. Fee is $5 for Conservancy members and $10 for non-members; kids under 12 are free.

Conservation Conversations on Thursday, Aug. 21 (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) - Join the Conservancy’s Land Protection Coordinators Trey Talley and Kaylan Hubbard for a free Zoom gathering to learn about Delaware Highlands Conservancy and how it can help protect your land. Following a brief presentation, participants will be invited to join the conversation and get questions answered. Meeting details will be provided after registration.

Mystery Zoom Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 26 (12 to 1 p.m.) - On the last Tuesday of every month through October engage with us each week on social media to try and guess the theme based on clues and questions we share. Each Zoom will cover a different topic, and if the topic sparks your interest, stick around and learn something new with us! Zoom meeting details will be emailed after registration.

Discovery Walk on Saturday, Aug. 30 (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) - An open-ended adventure hike through the beautiful Van Scott Nature Reserve. This relaxed program is all about exploring the outdoors and discovering the wonders of the ecosystem together. Appropriate for all ages. Please be prepared to walk on sloped terrain, and wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that are comfortable for the weather. Fee is $5 for Conservancy members and $10 for non-members; kids 12 and under $2.

Events require advance registration. For program and registration details, log onto www.DelawareHighlands.org/events or call Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow at (570) 226-3164 ext. 2.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy’s mission is to conserve the forests, farmland, clean waters, and wildlife habitat of the Upper Delaware River region for present and future generations and to foster environmental stewardship through community engagement.