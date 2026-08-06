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Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society hosts program on the early days of Dingmans Ferry

Events. Former township supervisor to share history of village before government intervention and destruction.

Dingmans Ferry /
| 06 Aug 2026 | 03:50
    A postcard from early 1900s showing old River Road, now route 209.
    A postcard from early 1900s showing old River Road, now route 209. ( Photo from the archives of the Dingmans Ferry – Delaware Township Historical Museum)

On Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Delaware Township Municipal Building, Ted Parsell will present the life and times of the Village of Dingmans Ferry before government intervention and destruction.

The colonial village of Dingmans Ferry (then called Dingmans Choice) began with its settlement in 1732 by Andrew Dingman and extended for 230 years until its removal and incorporation into the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Parsell was one of the founding members of the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society and also was a former township supervisor.

This is a free program, presented by the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society.

For more information, contact dfhistorical1735@gmail.com or visit dingmansferryhistoricalsociety.org.

ABOUT THE EVENT
Date: Sunday, august 16, 2026
Time: 2pm. Door open at 1:30. Please arrive prior so you will not disrupt the presentation.
Location: Delaware Township Municipal Building, 116 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328
Cost: Free - Open to general public and members. Donations gratefully accepted.