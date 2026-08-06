Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society hosts program on the early days of Dingmans Ferry

On Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Delaware Township Municipal Building, Ted Parsell will present the life and times of the Village of Dingmans Ferry before government intervention and destruction.

The colonial village of Dingmans Ferry (then called Dingmans Choice) began with its settlement in 1732 by Andrew Dingman and extended for 230 years until its removal and incorporation into the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Parsell was one of the founding members of the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society and also was a former township supervisor.

This is a free program, presented by the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society.

For more information, contact dfhistorical1735@gmail.com or visit dingmansferryhistoricalsociety.org.