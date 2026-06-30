DVAA presents Thurman Barker at the Tusten Theatre on July 11

On Saturday, July 11 the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will present a performance by renowned local musician, composer and educator, Thurman Barker at the Tusten Theatre. This event will be a celebration of Barker’s latest album “Beyond The Curve.”

A professional musician for over 60 years, including 10 years as the in-house percussionist at the Shubert Theater in Chicago, Thurman Barker’s music spans Jazz, Funk, Blues, the Avant-Garde and everything in-between.

Thurman Barker will be joined by Matthew Albeck on guitar, Joe Tranchina on keyboard, and John Menegon on bass. The evening will be hosted by Radio Catskill’s Thane Peterson, who has been a part of the station’s jazz programming for many years. He’s the former host of ‘Living Jazz’ and fills in for David Dann on ‘Jazz Lives’.

This event marks the first in a series of musical performances DVAA will be presenting in collaboration with Radio Catskill this year, all taking place at the Tusten Theatre.