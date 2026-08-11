DVAA presents ‘Too Stupid To Stop’

On Saturday, Aug. 22 the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will present “Too Stupid To Stop,” a skewed and comedic look at life by local veteran playwrights and comedy writers at the Tusten Theatre.

Featuring local writers, performers, playwrights, poets, and artists - including John Back, Joel Greenhouse, Ron Littke, Janet Noble and Carol Roig - all of whom have been involved in New York’s downtown theater and performance art scene since the 1970s, and who collectively have over two centuries of life experience to draw from. “Too Stupid To Stop” will present work both old and new consisting of play readings, poetry, and a live radio play.