Entertainment. Comedians Mark Normand and Matt Ruby to perform at Tusten Theatre

The Tusten Theatre at 210 Bridge Street in Narrowsburg, N.Y., will host stand-up comedians Mark Normand and Matt Ruby on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

The event is restricted to guests ages 21 and over (ID must be presented at door). Tickets are $35 for general seating. Tickets can be purchased at myrivertickets.com/events/stand-up-comedy-w-matt-ruby-mark-normand-9-1-2026

About Mark Normand

NYC-based New Orleans native, Mark Normand is an extremely prolific writer, his 2020 self-released special, “Out To Lunch,” has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube. He followed this up with a half hour as part of Netflix’s season three of The Standups, and the next year he released his 2023 Netflix special “Soup To Nuts,” followed by his latest hour special “None Too Pleased,” now streaming on Netflix. Mark has made an unparalleled 14 appearances doing stand-up on Late Night television, primarily on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

About Matt Ruby

Matt Ruby is a smart/dark/funny comedian from New York City, who has become a regular performer at The Parlor Presents’ comedy events in Narrowsburg. Ruby’s comedy has been filmed by Comedy Central, MTV, NBC/Seeso, and FOX. His newsletters (The Rubesletter and Funny How) have over 18,000 subscribers. He also hosts the podcast Kind of a Lot with Matt Ruby and has been featured on CNN, “The Huffington Post,” “New York” magazine, “Time Out,” and more.

This event is co-presented by the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance and The Parlor Presents.