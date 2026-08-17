Entertainment. Groove Port at Upfront Exhibition Space presents Robert Kopec Quartet

Groove Port at Upfront Exhibition Space, 31 Jersey Ave., Port Jervis, will host a concert on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. featuring Robert Kopec Quartet. Doors open at 1 p.m. for viewing The Little Art Show. A $20 donation is suggested. The event will feature cash bar and cheese board boxes by Port Provisions.

About Robert Kopec Quartet

Robert Kopec Quartet consist of Robert Kopec on bass, Wayne Tice on saxophone, Mark Dziuba on guitar and Bryan Kopchak on drums

Robert Kopec is an acoustic/electric bassist, composer and educator from the Hudson Valley area of New York. He started his musical journey at age 6 and was playing his first professional gigs in his early teens. Robert’s love of all music has made him a versatile and in demand-side man, as well as an eclectic leader

Wayne Tice is a talented multi-instrumental woodwind artist, educator, and composer.

Mark Dziuba is a professional guitar player and professor of SUNY New Paltz.

Bryan Kopchak is the passion-project of Hudson Valley Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer/Engineer.