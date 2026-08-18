Farm Arts Collective to host cut flower and design workshops in August at Willow Wisp Organic Farm

Cut flower growers, Tannis Kowalchuk and Jess Beveridge at Willow Wisp Organic Farm will present a series of flower workshops this summer. The first workshop will take place on Saturdays, Aug. 22 and 29 at 9 a.m. on Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, Pa. Participants will gather at the Farm Arts Collective agri-cultural center for coffee and introduction into the history and operations of the cut-flower business at Willow Wisp Organic Farm that began in 2009. The participants will then be invited out into the the flower fields including the annual, perennial, greenhouse production areas for a tour of the operations and plantings.

Participants will learn about top-selling varieties of cut flowers in the marketplace today, what’s trending, methods of weed control, irrigation, spacing for best growing conditions and results, and how the producers use organic methods of flower production. Participants will then be invited to cut their choice of flowers into buckets provided by the farm. The farmers encourage all participants to bring their own clippers or scissors if possible. Following the cutting, the participant group will head back inside for a design session. Styles of flower arrangements will be discussed, color combinations, shape interaction, and general design concepts will be discussed and then each participant will create their own arrangement. Participants are asked to please BRING A VASE to design into and so they can take their design home.

At the end of the class, each participant will have an opportunity to show the group their design and speak about what they wanted to achieve in their creation.

Farm Arts Collective is located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, PA 18415.

Tickets can be purchased at www.farmartscollective.org.