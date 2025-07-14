The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will present and celebrate two original artist commissions selected for “Frack, Crack, Boom, Bang” - a call for artists to uplift voices of those touched by fracking and extraction from our landscapes.

Earlier this spring, DVAA, in partnership with Damascus Citizens for Sustainability (DCS) and the Ohio Valley Allies, launched a call for proposals inviting artists to respond to a collection of oral histories and narratives from people living on the front lines of “frack country.”

The unveiling of “Fractured Futures” - a Community-Designed Mural by artists Frida Foberg and Kayla Jolin will take place on July 19 at the DVAA, 37 Main St., Narrowsburg, beginning at 11 a.m. and followed by a Community Potluck celebration with artists Jordan Temchack and Frida Foberg, DCS co-founder Jane Cyphers, and Jill Hunkler from the Ohio Valley Allies.

The mural was the culmination of a series of community engagements that included a trip by Foberg to the Ohio Valley region and a community design workshop held at DVAA in June 2025 at which local residents watched interviews featuring Ohio Valley residents impacted by the extraction industry and shared their own perspectives. Foberg and Jolin then distilled their voices into the final mural design. During its execution, community members and visitors to Narrowsburg were invited to join the lead artists in painting the mural, which sparked dialogue about our relationship to and responsibilities as stewards of our natural surroundings.

At 7 p.m., “Frack, Crack, Boom, Bang: Songs from Frackalachia” will begin at the Tusten Theater, located at 210 Bridge St. It is an original score featuring music and words by Rumble & Scream (Jordan and Bethany Temchack), Jill Hunkler, Willow Gatewood, and more. Followed by a panel discussion with artists Jordan Temchack of Rumble and Scream and Frida Foberg, DCS co-founder Jane Cyphers, and Jill Hunkler from the Ohio Valley Allies.

For more information, call (845) 252-7576 or email info@delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.