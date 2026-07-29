From the court to the comedy club

An inspiring discussion combining sports and laughter is certain to delight ticketholders at the Milford Theater on Sept. 19. Michael Kosta, the Emmy-winning host and senior correspondent on “The Daily Show” will be on stage during the Milford Readers and Writers Festival to discuss his book, “Lucky Loser: Adventures in Tennis and Comedy.” Audience members will hear how the rigor of the tennis circuit prepared him to meet the challenges of showbiz and find humor in life all around us.

Kosta earned a world ranking as a tennis pro before his career as a stand-up comic. His one-hour Comedy Central stand-up special: “Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA.” is now streaming on Paramount+ and YouTube.

For details on mainstage appearances and the many free events during the festival, or to buy tickets or passes, go to https://milfordreadersandwriters.com/. All-event passes include an evening reception.