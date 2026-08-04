Grey Towers to host ice cream social celebrating the 161st birthday of Gifford Pinchot

On Aug. 9, the Grey Towers Heritage Association in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service will be celebrate the 161st birthday of Pennsylvania Governor Gifford Pinchot with an ice cream social.

Why an ice cream social?

Pinchot and his wife Cornelia started the tradition of the ice cream social in the 1920s at Grey Towers, their ancestral home. Its purpose was to welcome and thank the local community.

An ice cream social was a popular thing at the time to combine serving ice cream with a community gathering or social event. While the purpose of the event hasn’t changed much in all these years, the size and scope of it has, as has Milford itself. The event was on the wane in the intervening years and was reinstituted by the Grey Towers Heritage Association and the U.S. Forest Service in 2008.

Upcoming event features more than just ice cream

The event on Aug. 9 at Grey Towers is like the original ice cream social on steroids. It will include free ice cream, special picnic basket opportunities available for sale online at Pinchot Picnic Partners (various Milford vendors), a free access to the first floor of the Grey Towers Mansion, a demonstration of the historic lace-making craft, a traditional New Orlean’s Dixieland jazz band, children’s activities and a bubble dance party, and a free Kindred Spirits concert.

Bringing together community, nonprofits and businesses

The purpose of this event is not only to celebrate the community as they did in 1920, but to bring together Milford’s nonprofits, businesses, cultural organizations, and historic sites in creating a stronger, more connected community.

Jeff McQuaid, president of the Grey Towers Heritage Association, is tremendously excited about the possibility of bringing these organizations together through our joint involvement in history, music, food, and nature. “The event itself serves as a model for broader collaboration across Milford and creates a richer experience for residents and visitors while supporting local businesses,” he said.

Spend the day, enjoy a picnic

McQuaid invites people to spend the entire day on the premises. The actual events begin at noon and are scheduled through 4 p.m. With the exception the Mansion tour, everything takes place at the outdoor amphitheater. People can bring their blankets and chairs, walk the rolling hills or just soak up the beauty of one of the most beautiful outdoor settings in the region.

Several of Milford’s favorite food establishments are offering special picnic meals that may be ordered in advance and picked up on your way to Grey Towers.

View picnic options: greytowers.org/pinchot-picnic-partners.