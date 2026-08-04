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Grey Towers to host ice cream social celebrating the 161st birthday of Gifford Pinchot

Milford. Community invited to enjoy a picnic, explore the museum and more.

Milford /
| 04 Aug 2026 | 05:30
    Community gathers at the 2025 ice cream social.
    Community gathers at the 2025 ice cream social. ( Photo by Grey Towers Heritage Association.)
    Community gathers at the 2025 ice cream social.
    Community gathers at the 2025 ice cream social. ( Photo by Grey Towers Heritage Association.)

On Aug. 9, the Grey Towers Heritage Association in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service will be celebrate the 161st birthday of Pennsylvania Governor Gifford Pinchot with an ice cream social.

Why an ice cream social?

Pinchot and his wife Cornelia started the tradition of the ice cream social in the 1920s at Grey Towers, their ancestral home. Its purpose was to welcome and thank the local community.

An ice cream social was a popular thing at the time to combine serving ice cream with a community gathering or social event. While the purpose of the event hasn’t changed much in all these years, the size and scope of it has, as has Milford itself. The event was on the wane in the intervening years and was reinstituted by the Grey Towers Heritage Association and the U.S. Forest Service in 2008.

Upcoming event features more than just ice cream

The event on Aug. 9 at Grey Towers is like the original ice cream social on steroids. It will include free ice cream, special picnic basket opportunities available for sale online at Pinchot Picnic Partners (various Milford vendors), a free access to the first floor of the Grey Towers Mansion, a demonstration of the historic lace-making craft, a traditional New Orlean’s Dixieland jazz band, children’s activities and a bubble dance party, and a free Kindred Spirits concert.

Bringing together community, nonprofits and businesses

The purpose of this event is not only to celebrate the community as they did in 1920, but to bring together Milford’s nonprofits, businesses, cultural organizations, and historic sites in creating a stronger, more connected community.

Jeff McQuaid, president of the Grey Towers Heritage Association, is tremendously excited about the possibility of bringing these organizations together through our joint involvement in history, music, food, and nature. “The event itself serves as a model for broader collaboration across Milford and creates a richer experience for residents and visitors while supporting local businesses,” he said.

Spend the day, enjoy a picnic

McQuaid invites people to spend the entire day on the premises. The actual events begin at noon and are scheduled through 4 p.m. With the exception the Mansion tour, everything takes place at the outdoor amphitheater. People can bring their blankets and chairs, walk the rolling hills or just soak up the beauty of one of the most beautiful outdoor settings in the region.

Several of Milford’s favorite food establishments are offering special picnic meals that may be ordered in advance and picked up on your way to Grey Towers.

View picnic options: greytowers.org/pinchot-picnic-partners.

EVENT SCHEDULE
Free Access to the Grey Towers Mansion 1st Floor Museum, 12 -3 p.m.
Explore Gifford Pinchot’s historic home and discover the stories, architecture and conservation legacy that continue to inspire visitors.
Doug Smith’s Dixieland All-Stars, 12-1:30 p.m.
Enjoy the joyful sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz and Dixieland music - a lively performance sure to have everyone smiling and tapping their feet.
Children’s Activities 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Green Trees Early Learning Center and StageCraft present family-friendly activities, including a bubble dance party!
Free Ice Cream Social 1:30-2 p.m.
Gather with family, friends and neighbors for complimentary ice cream, available while supplies last.
Lost Art Lacers of North Jersey 12-3 p.m.
Discover the fascinating art of lacemaking! Members of Lost Art Lacers of North Jersey will display their beautiful handcrafted work and offer live demonstrations of this historic craft. Stop by to watch, learn and see how intricate lace is created.
Alexander Markov: Classical Favorites & Celebration of the American Spirit 2:30-4 p.m.
Internationally acclaimed violin virtuoso Alexander Markov returns with classical masterpieces and his electrifying rock violin, accompanied by piano, bass and percussion. This program is part of the Kindred Spirits Arts programs and will include works by Vivaldi, Gershwin, Markov, and others.