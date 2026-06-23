Harmony In The Woods 2026 summer concert season days away

Harmony In The Woods is preparing to welcome audiences back beneath the trees for its 2026 summer concert season, bringing another unforgettable lineup of live music to its intimate outdoor amphitheater in Hawley, Pa.

Running weekends from early July through early September, the 2026 season will feature a vibrant mix of nationally touring artists, tribute favorites, genre-blending discoveries, and powerhouse performers spanning folk, rock, soul, jazz, blues, world music, classical crossover, and more. Set in a natural woodland amphitheater just minutes from downtown Hawley and Lake Wallenpaupack, Harmony In The Woods offers audiences a concert experience that feels both elevated and deeply personal — a place to leave the noise behind and find your sound under the trees.

“This season is really about discovery, connection, and joy,” said Jill Carletti, creative director of Harmony In The Woods. “We want people to come for the artists they already love, but also to take a chance on something new — to hear a band they’ve never heard before and leave feeling like they’ve found a new favorite.”

The 2026 lineup includes audience favorites and new discoveries such as Bywater Call, Mamma Mania, Sam Reider & the Human Hands, The Brit Pack, Bandits on the Run, SoulShine, Kara Grainger, Rosine with Mike Miz, Taylor Ashton, Seven Wonders, and more.

Harmony In The Woods’ popular Dynamic Discovery concerts will also return, spotlighting remarkable artists who may be new to local audiences but are already building devoted followings through their originality, musicianship, and unforgettable live performances.

Concertgoers are welcome to bring their own beverages and snacks, and chairs are provided for all attendees.

Harmony In The Woods also continues its commitment to accessibility and community impact through programs like Harmony Hearts, which helps bring deserving community members to concerts when sponsor tickets go unused. As a nonprofit organization, Harmony In The Woods relies on the support of ticket buyers, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and community partners to keep live music thriving in the region.

Concerts take place rain or shine, with performances held outdoors in light rain and moved to a nearby indoor rain venue in the event of severe weather. For added convenience and accessibility, golf carts are available to transport guests between the parking area and the amphitheater stage.

Tickets for the 2026 season are available at harmonyinthewoods.org. Audiences are encouraged to purchase early, as several performances are expected to sell quickly.

For the full lineup, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit harmonyinthewoods.org.