Haunted Rooms America will host public ghost hunts at The Columns Museum, 608 Broad Street, Milford, on Friday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The six-hour, after-hours paranormal investigation of the museum, will allow guests to explore its rooms and collection with professional ghost hunting equipment provided and the team on hand throughout.

Tickets are $129 per person. The program is for adults ages 18 and over, or children ages 16 to 17 with a responsible adult.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/9CS6u.

About The Columns Museum

Built in 1904 as a private residence and now home to the Pike County Historical Society, The Columns is a 22-room neoclassical mansion with a remarkable collection, including the 36-star flag draped over Lincoln’s box at Ford’s Theatre on the night he was shot.