Jazz On The Farm concert returns to Willow Wisp Organic Farm

Farm Arts Collective, based on Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, PA announces its second 2026 Jazz On The Farm concert to be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, Labor Day Weekend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the new Agri-Cultural Center on the 25-acre organic vegetable and flower farm located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, PA 18415.

Jazz On The Farm features a night of world class jazz featuring a lineup of remarkable musicians: Will Sellenraad, Eric McPherson, Tyler Dempsey, Tony Marino, and Gary Versace. The series, now in its second successful year is curated by NYC-Catskills based jazz guitarist, Will Sellenraad. The musical offering is a chance for our community to experience exceptional musical talents in a beautiful farm setting, with delicious farm-fresh food and refreshments.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as seating is limited.

Tickets are $35 with a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmartscollective.org

About the artists

Will Sellenraad is a New York City–based jazz guitarist and composer recognized for his soulful lyricism, refined rhythmic feel, and improvisational sophistication. A fixture of New York City’s vibrant jazz community, he has performed at iconic venues including The

Tyler Dempsey is a drummer & educator from Clarks Summit, Pa. He has performed, toured, and/or recorded with many of the region’s finest musicians including NEA Jazz Masters Dave Liebman and Bob Dorough, Grammy award-winning pianist Kevin Hays, Ben Street, Hal Galper, Phil Markowitz, Gene Perla, Ryan Keberle, Don Braden, Chase Baird, Joe Magnarelli, Joe Locke, etc. As an educator, he holds the position of Director of Percussion at East Stroudsburg University and “Director of Percussion Instruction” at Keystone College.

Born and raised in New York, Eric McPherson was immersed in music from birth on: Richard Davis, his godfather and an icon among jazz bassists, was present at his birth. It was Richard who suggested he be named after Eric Dolphy. Before Eric was three months old, his mother a superb dancer-choreographer deep in the jazz scene was taking him, strapped to her back, to rehearsals and performances. Her wide orbit of friends included lots of drummers, major jazz artists like Max Roach, Michael Carvin, Charles Moffett and Freddie Waits.

Bassist Tony Marino began his carreer on the many clubs and resorts in the Pocono and Catksills. He performs and tours with Dave Liebman’s Band and with broadway star Betty Buckley. He has recorded with Dave Liebman, Bill Dorough, Phill Woods and countless others.

Since basing himself in New York City in June of 2002, jazz organist, pianist, and accordionist Gary Versace has quickly become one of the busiest and most versatile musicians on the scene, often featured in bands led by musicians such as John Scofield, John Abercrombie, Maria Schneider, Matt Wilson, Lee Konitz, Eliot Zigmund, Scott Wendholt, Joe Magnarelli, Danny Gottlieb, Seamus Blake, John Hollenbeck, Andy LaVerne, Adam Nussbaum, Brad Shepik, Ingrid Jensen, Tim Ries and many others. Versace was voted a “rising star” on the Hammond organ in the last three Downbeat critics polls, and was the subject of a feature article in the July 2004 issue of “Keyboard” magazine.