Kindred Spirits presents Alkemie Ensemble at Grey Towers

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs (KSAP) will present the medieval songs and music of the Alkemie Ensemble, Saturday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford.

Two popular New York City-based singers and historic instrumentalists, Tracy Cowart and Sian Rickets, founders of the Alkemie Ensemble and will offer music from the Camino Route of medieval France, Spain and Portugal with an array of chants, rounds, folk songs and dances. Founded in 2013, the early music ensemble specializes in reimagining medieval music for modern audiences. Founded in 2013, the group explores the boundaries between “high” and “low” historical music, blending sacred, courtly, and folk traditions

This performance marks the pairs second visit to Milford under the auspices of Kindred Spirits.

Allison Monroe, a violinist, vielle, and rebec player will join the duo.

“We are delighted to welcome back the Alkemie Ensemble as they continue to highlight the roots of classical music which are based both in folk music as well as sacred chants. These musicians are true masters of this genre and will surely delight our audience again,” said Yosif Feigelson, KSAP co-founder and artistic director.