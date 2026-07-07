Leapin’ lizards! ‘Annie’ is coming to the Milford Theater

“Annie,” the award- winning classic musical begins its run at the Milford Theater on July 18.

The story follows a spunky adorable 11-year-old orphan who escapes the hard life of the orphanage to look for her birth parents. On the way, she befriends a stray dog named Sandy and her luck changes when she meets the billionaire curmudgeon, Oliver Warbucks. After Annie’s unfailing optimism finally wins him over, he adopts her and together they bring happiness to the people around them. The show is set in the 1933 depression era New York City and the contrast between the rich and poor couldn’t be more stark. In many ways, the show’s portrayal of this is not very different from today.

Bringing the classic show to Milford

“I am over the moon to bring this hopeful classic musical to the stage this summer,” Milford Theater’s Artistic Director Beth O’Neil proudly said. “We need a little bit of optimism right now in this country and Annie is just the show to deliver that.”

O’Neil likes to use different directors at the theater to give various points of view. It was a coup to get Broadway legend Kathy Fitzgerald to direct Annie. “Fitzgerald’s vision for the show and commitment to the actors and every level of the production has been beyond impressive. We are lucky to have her energy and expertise at the Milford Theater,” O’Neil said. Fitzgerald and her husband, Roger Michelson, who is also performing in Annie, have been working actors for 50 years.

Fitzgerald has performed on Broadway in “Wicked,” “The Producers,” and “9-5 with Dolly Parton. She loves the mix of acting and directing.

Fitzgerald will be working very closely with Joseph Ambrosia, who has done both directing and choreography for the theater. “Kathy and I really have bonded with this work,” he says excitedly. They both work in theater in East Stroudsburg, but have not worked together before.

Choreography brings “Annie” to life

Ambrosia has been doing choreography for decades, and how he approaches the choreography, when he begins a show, is as fascinating as it is complex. He starts by researching the time period and the circumstances in the world at that time–different types of TV, movies, concerts, and dance and the notable choreography at that time. Then he adapts the results of his research to the talent of the cast he is dealing with. The cast does their research, and together, they come up with a vision. Then, he does phrase work, breaking different sections or subdivisions in different phrases, with perhaps six counts of eight, for example. He keeps a choreography journal with stage diagrams and notates every step. Ambrosia points out the choreography varies throughout the show. For example, that of the frustration and anger of the girls in the orphanage, compared with the Warbucks choreography of the elite mansion with its epitome of class and privilege, compared with the tap dance on the radio show. “I get to use a variety of my skill sets, and it’s fun to develop the juxtaposition of these,” he says.

Ambrosia loves working with the kids and they love his fun, yet serious approach. He particularly loves working with Maelyn (Mae) McCormick, who plays Annie. “She is wise beyond her years and already has good actor instincts.”

A talented young star

Mae was in Fiddler and has a number of acting credits under her belt. She has performed at the Shawnee playhouse in Frog and Toad and several other shows. Her sister, Evelyn is also in “Annie” and their mom (Cara ) is very supportive of their ambitions, driving them back and forth from Stroudsburg. Dad is, too. Mae is very focused (“I want to show everyone what I can do.”) and her dream is to star on Broadway. Her favorite parts in the show are the waltz with Daddy Warbucks and playing jump rope with the vacuum. Look for her. She will amaze.

A Broadway classic

“Annie” opened on Broadway in New York City in 1977. It has been made into a movie and has been performed hundreds of times since then in cities, and summer stock theaters all over the world. It has remained just as vibrant and relevant today as it was then.

For those who may have seen Andrea McArdle portray the first Annie, it’s almost impossible to believe that she is now 62 and is a grandmother. Yet, this iconic performer is currently appearing on Broadway at the Laurie Beechman Theater.