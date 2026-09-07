Meet historical figures at ‘Living History at the Museum’

Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society will host “Living History at the Museum” on Sunday Sept. 20 at the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Musuem on Route 739 in Dingmans Ferry.

The program will run continuously from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature historical figures from Dingmans Ferry come to life. Meet Andrew Dingmans, a School Marm, Marie Zimmerman, as well as many other people important in our local history. Refreshments will be available.

Groups will move through the museum with costumed tour guides in the rooms to explain the history.

This interactive program is made possible by a generous grant from the Smith/Orr Foundation.

The program is free and open to all.