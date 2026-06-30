Milford Music in the Park continues July 5

Milford Music in the Park continues Sunday, July 5 with a performance by Generation Jones along with GrayRose.

The free concert will take place at Ann Street Memorial Park, 5th Street and West Ann, Milford, Pa., from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will feature a 50/50 raffle, snacks and refreshments, as well as Music in the Park custom, handmade goods and memorabilia from Knotty and Nice.

All funds raised go to support Music in the Park, which is sponsored by Milford Borough Parks and Recreation.

The Music in the Park series continues in August with performances by Scott Weis Band (Aug. 2) and Chris Raabe Band (Aug. 16).