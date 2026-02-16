Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 21

At 6:30 p.m., spend your Saturday night with the Cellar Souls at Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Road). The five-piece band delivers jam-infused rock and blues covers spanning The Allman Brothers, Eric Clapton, ZZ Top and more.

Sunday, Feb. 22

Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road) kicks off the afternoon at 2 p.m. with a solo set by Victor Fiore.

At 2:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Company features Billy Spanton performing acoustic classic rock favorites from The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Beatles and more.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Step into the spotlight at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court), for a night of karaoke fun starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Signature Saloon (600 Main St.) invites musicians, singers, comedians and entertainers of all kinds to its Music City–style open mic night starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Grab the mic at Back Road Brewing Company’s karaoke night at 6 p.m., or head to Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St.) at 7 p.m. for a rock-driven Jive Jam Session featuring Chris Raabe.

Friday, Feb. 27

At 6 p.m., the Mead Brothers begin an extended set at Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Harford St., Building 2), while The Secret Reasons play a blend of alt-rock, jam and funk at Jam Room Brewing Company.

Back Road Brewing hosts Leo & the Lizards at 6:30 p.m., covering four decades of classic rock, blues and funk.

At 8 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill hosts another round of karaoke.

Send upcoming area musical event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.