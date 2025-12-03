Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 6

Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Rd.) kicks off the night at 6:30 p.m. with Brokedown and Rebuilt, a five-piece band known for its Southern rock, country, and classic rock covers, plus standout originals from their “Gear Jammin” album. Later, The Milford Theater (114 E Catharine St.) sets a festive mood at 8 p.m. with “A Sinatra Christmas” starring Pete Caldera and his band, celebrating the timeless holiday hits of Frank Sinatra with full bar service available. The night wraps up at 9 p.m. at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court), where a DJ Dance Party keeps the crowd moving into the late hours.

Sunday, Dec. 7

Back Road Brewing welcomes The Acoustic Bad Boys at 2:30 p.m., a well-traveled duo known for their wide-ranging covers that stretch from classic and modern country to rock, pop, and reggae favorites. Then at 5 p.m., The Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Rd., Greentown, Pa.) offers a laid-back evening with a performance by Dan Engvaldsen, creating the perfect Sunday soundtrack.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

SideStreet Bar & Grill hosts a lively karaoke night at 6 p.m., inviting singers of all styles, solo performers, duos, and groups, to take the stage and belt out their favorites for a fun, interactive night out.

Thursday, Dec. 11

The Jam Room Brewing Company starts the evening at 5 p.m. with a set by Allan Cooper, followed at 5:30 p.m. by Back Road Brewing Co.’s Irish Traditional Session led by Maryanne Ford and Dave Ingerson, a cozy blend of Celtic tunes and community spirit. Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E Hartford St., Bldg. 2) rounds out the night with its open mic hosted by Darian Rivera, featuring 5:30 p.m. sign-ups and live music from 6–9 p.m. for anyone ready to share their sound.

Friday, Dec. 12

Back Road Brewing Co. lights up at 6:30 p.m. with One Night Only, the dynamic two-man rock/pop act known for delivering the full impact of a much larger band and covering decades of party favorites. The night continues at SideStreet Bar & Grill at 8 p.m. with another round of karaoke, giving everyone one more chance to take the mic and close out the week on a high note.

