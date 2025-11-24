Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 29

Mimicking Mars kicks off the night at 6:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road), bringing a high-energy mix of indie, psychedelic, and alternative rock. This four-piece group of young musicians channels the spirit of classic and modern rock with well-crafted originals and crowd-pleasing covers spanning the ’70s through today.

Later at 8 p.m., The Milford Theater (114 E Catherine St.) hosts “The Last Waltz” featuring The Harrisons, a tribute to the legendary 1976 Thanksgiving concert by The Band. Joined by Chris Raabe, The Outcrops, Owls & Lions, and “The Voice” season 25’s Gene Taylor, the night recreates the magic of that iconic performance with a powerful lineup of local talent. The night keeps rolling with a 9 p.m. DJ Dance Party at Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Ct., Dingmans Ferry), offering an upbeat, late-night atmosphere to cap off the night.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Ciro Patti brings a solo acoustic set to the historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.) at 12 p.m., offering a warm afternoon of classic favorites and singer-songwriter charm. At 2:30 p.m., Maribyrd takes the stage at Back Road Brewing, delivering the thoughtful, melodic sound that has earned her the nickname “N.J.’s Joni Mitchell.” Her mix of rock, pop, and timeless tunes from the ’60s through today provides a soulful and inviting Sunday soundtrack.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Sidestreet Bar & Grill hosts its weekly karaoke night starting at 6 p.m., giving guests a chance to showcase their singing skills or simply enjoy a fun, laid-back evening of entertainment with friends.

Friday, Dec. 5

The Milford Theater presents “Christmas in the Valley” at 6 p.m., a festive family event by Stage Craft Performing Arts featuring holiday classics performed in a spirited variety-show style. Table seating includes cocktail service, and the theater bar opens one hour before showtime to set the celebratory tone. Also at 6 p.m., Lily of the Valley brings bluegrass brilliance to Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Harford St., Bldg 2). This Catskills trio blends traditional Appalachian sounds with Americana, country, rock, and Irish fiddle tunes, delivering rich harmonies and foot-stomping energy. To wrap up the evening, Sidestreet Bar & Grill offers an 8 p.m. karaoke session for anyone ready to jump into the spotlight and sing into the night.

