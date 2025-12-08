Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 13

Back Road Brewing Company (248 Old Milford Road) turns up the volume at 6:30 p.m. as Lotion: American Party Band brings their electrifying blend of rock, pop, dance, and high-energy party anthems, an upbeat mix designed to keep every generation moving. The night keeps rolling at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court), where a 9 p.m. DJ dance party invites everyone onto the floor for a late-night round of spinning tracks.

Sunday, Dec. 14

The historic Dimmick’s Inn (101 E Harford St.) sets a laid-back Sunday mood at 12 p.m. with Troy Rusnack, delivering a warm midday performance in a charming, old-world setting. Later at 2:30 p.m. Back Road Brewing welcomes Lenny Miller, former front man of several local blues groups, whose set blends blues, folk, and rock originals while pulling from Motown influences, 60’s–80’s classics, and crowd-pleasers ranging from Van Morrison to Imagine Dragons.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

SideStreet Bar & Grill hosts a spirited 6 p.m. karaoke night, inviting singers of all levels to grab the mic and perform their favorites.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Back Road Brewing gets the weekend energy started early at 5:30 p.m. with the Mark My Words Karaoke Experience, offering a lively, interactive night where guests can take the spotlight.

Friday, Dec. 19

Back Road Brewing heats up at 6:30 p.m. with Cold Sweat, a classic rock and blues power trio known for their “Hot Classic Rock and Cool Blues” covering the 60’s through the 80’s with tight musicianship, improvisational flair, and plenty of crowd-moving moments. The night wraps at SideStreet Bar with an 8 p.m. karaoke party, giving everyone a chance to end the week on a high note.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com

-Stefani M.C. Janelli