Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 14

Kick off your night at Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road., Greentown) with the jam-infused rock and blues sounds of Cellar Souls. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Company (248 Old Milford Road) sets the mood with DJ Doctor Dylan spinning feel-good favorites. Then at 8 p.m., head to The Milford Theater (114 E. Catharine St., Milford) for Shades of Bublé, a three-man tribute celebrating songs recorded or performed by Michael Bublé, featuring big band jazz standards, classics from the ’50s to ’70s, and chart-topping hits.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Jam Room Brewing Company welcomes Billy Spanton for an afternoon set starting at 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing hosts a Mardi Gras celebration presented by GAIT Equine Assisted Services, featuring music by The Crawdads, a costume contest, games, and more. Tickets are $30, and kids get in free.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Sing your heart out at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry) during karaoke night, kicking off at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Signature Saloon (600 Main St., Stroudsburg) invites musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds to take part in its Music City-style open mic. The night begins at 6 p.m., with sign-ups and performances starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St., Milford) hosts Scott Weis for a solo Jive Jam Session set beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20

At 6 p.m., Atlantic City, N.J. singer-songwriter stops by Log Tavern Brewing Company (309 E. Hartford St., Bldg. 2) for a soulful set, while The QT perform at Jam Room Brewing Company. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing welcomes Hurley Mountain Highway, serving up feel-good favorites from the ’60s and ’70s, including songs by Santana, Dylan, and the Eagles. Wrap up the night at SideStreet Bar & Grill with Friday night karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Send upcoming area live music event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.