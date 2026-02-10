x
Music for the Week

| 10 Feb 2026 | 02:59
    Cellar Souls will take the stage at Jam Room Brewing Company in Greentown on Feb. 14.
Saturday, Feb. 14

Kick off your night at Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road., Greentown) with the jam-infused rock and blues sounds of Cellar Souls. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Company (248 Old Milford Road) sets the mood with DJ Doctor Dylan spinning feel-good favorites. Then at 8 p.m., head to The Milford Theater (114 E. Catharine St., Milford) for Shades of Bublé, a three-man tribute celebrating songs recorded or performed by Michael Bublé, featuring big band jazz standards, classics from the ’50s to ’70s, and chart-topping hits.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Jam Room Brewing Company welcomes Billy Spanton for an afternoon set starting at 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing hosts a Mardi Gras celebration presented by GAIT Equine Assisted Services, featuring music by The Crawdads, a costume contest, games, and more. Tickets are $30, and kids get in free.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Sing your heart out at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry) during karaoke night, kicking off at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Signature Saloon (600 Main St., Stroudsburg) invites musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds to take part in its Music City-style open mic. The night begins at 6 p.m., with sign-ups and performances starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St., Milford) hosts Scott Weis for a solo Jive Jam Session set beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20

At 6 p.m., Atlantic City, N.J. singer-songwriter stops by Log Tavern Brewing Company (309 E. Hartford St., Bldg. 2) for a soulful set, while The QT perform at Jam Room Brewing Company. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing welcomes Hurley Mountain Highway, serving up feel-good favorites from the ’60s and ’70s, including songs by Santana, Dylan, and the Eagles. Wrap up the night at SideStreet Bar & Grill with Friday night karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Send upcoming area live music event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.