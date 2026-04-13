Music for the Week: Enjoy Americana, folk and rock

Saturday, April 18

Enjoy “The Music & Stories of Pennsylvania’s Past” with Dave Matsinko, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and educator from Northeast Pennsylvania. Blending traditional and modern Americana, Matsinko brings history to life through music, sharing the voices, experiences, and spirit of the region in an engaging and intimate performance at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Bloomgarden Building, 110 W. Catharine St.

At 5 p.m. at the Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Harford St., Ryan Folger kicks off his solo set.

The Classic Revolution stops by Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Rd., at 6:30 p.m. for all of your favorite classic rock hits from Grand Funk Railroad, The Rolling Stones, BTO, Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Van Morrison, Tom Petty, Santana, and many more.

Sunday, April 19

The QT Trio is an area must-see, and they’ll be at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, for a 1 p.m. set.

John Stanley brings his acoustic covers to Dimmick Inn at 2 p.m., while the Mingo Lodge Duo brings a blend of rock, pop, funk, alternative, country, dance, folk, bluegrass, and super-disco space grooves to Back Road Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Karaoke night kicks off at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 1354 Dingmans Court, starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Head to the Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, Stroudsburg, for their Music City-style open mic night at 6 p.m.!

Thursday, April 23

If you’re looking to show off your skills or watch local talent, head to Good Fella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant (Matamoras), 111 Hust Dr., for Leo B’s acoustic open mic night. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m., with music at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m. at Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., enjoy a jam set by Eric Langberg.

Friday, April 24

Jam Room Brewing brings you Cellar Souls at 6 p.m., jam-infused rock and blues drawing from 70s classics like the Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, and more!

At 6:30 p.m., Vinyl Tao brings the best of classic rock to Back Road Brewing Co., and karaoke fun continues at SideStreet Bar & Grill at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.