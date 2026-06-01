Music for the Week: Enjoy karaoke, open mics and more.

June 6

New Jersey’s Glass Voltage brings its dynamic rock covers to Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, starting at 6:30 p.m. Expect a high-energy set featuring what the band describes as the “swagger of ’70s arena rock and the grit of Jersey-born barroom anthems.”

June 7

The John Irizarry Duo takes the stage at Back Road Brewing for a Sunday afternoon performance. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., enjoy an eclectic mix of covers by JJ Cale, Post Malone, Tom Waits, Rihanna, and more.

June 9

Head to SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for Tuesday Night Karaoke beginning at 6 p.m.

June 10

Whether you’re looking to showcase your talent or simply enjoy local performers, stop by Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, for its open mic night. Entertainers of all kinds are welcome starting at 6 p.m.

June 11

Maryanne Ford and Dave Ingerson host their Traditional Irish Session at Back Road Brewing. Starting at 5:30 p.m., bring an acoustic instrument or join in singing your favorite Celtic tunes.

At 6 p.m., Darian Rivera hosts open mic night at Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E. Harford Street, Building 2. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

Later that evening, Scott Weis leads the Jive Jam Session at Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., beginning at 7 p.m.

June 12

Ernie Sandonato performs a mix of classic rock, pop, and folk favorites at Log Tavern Brewing starting at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Leo & The Lizards bring four decades of classic rock, blues, and funk to Back Road Brewing.For those looking for a more interactive night out, SideStreet Bar & Grill kicks off Friday Night Karaoke at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.