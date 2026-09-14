Music for the Week: Enjoy live music, karaoke and more

Saturday, Sept. 19

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road., hosts their 4th Annual Country Jamboree with live music, BBQ food, and fun for all!

At 1 p.m. Music on the Lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, features the John Irizarry band with old-style rock ‘n roll and some original tunes, too!

Sunday, Sept. 20

The Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford Street, welcomes John Pabst for a solo set at 2 p.m., while Johnny D kicks off his songs at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Rd.

Back at Back Road, the Nikki Briar duo delivers country and rock tunes at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Visit SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for their Tuesday night karaoke fun at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, presents their Music-City-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

At 6 p.m., stop by Goodfella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 111 Hulst Drive, to hear the acoustic open mic night hosted by Leo B.

Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street, kicks off their Jive Jam Session with Eric Langberg at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Jam Room Brewing welcomes Dan Engvaldsen to the stage for a solo set at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Leo & The Lizards bring classic rock, blues and funk from four decades to Back Road Brewing.

Later at 8 p.m., enjoy more karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.