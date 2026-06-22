Music for the Week: Enjoy music from Cellar Souls, Marc Von Em and more.

Saturday, June 27

The Historic Dimmick’s Inn, 101 E Harford Street, Milford, welcomes John Pabst for a solo acoustic set at 2 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Cellar Souls bring party jams to Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 E Creamery Road.

Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, hosts Say It Ain’t So for the best danceable tunes from the 70s to today- think funk, pop, rock, and disco- at 6:30 p.m.!

Sunday, June 28

Ciro Patti starts the afternoon with a solo set at the Historic Dimmick’s Inn at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Marc Von Em brings his impressive array of music from blues, folk, funk, and rock- in a solo set at Back Road Brewing.

End your weekend with Johnny D’s solo jams at Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m.

Monday, June 29

The Broome Street Wind Ensemble and Marching Band will perform a concert at North Broome Street, Port Jervis, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, welcomes singers of all kinds to their Karaoke Night at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Entertainers, musicians, singers, and comedians can show off their skills at Signatures Saloon, 600 Main St., for their open mic night at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Jam Room Brewing Company brings you the best of 60s–’00s rock, pop, and country by Burl Milling at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., One Night Only delivers a party rock show at Back Road Brewing Company, and at 8 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill kicks off their popular Friday night karaoke night.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.