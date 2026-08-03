Music for the Week: Enjoy music on the lawn, karaoke and more.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Enjoy music on the lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, for The Ken & Barbie Show. Hear a rockin’ set featuring songs by Fleetwood Mac and guitar greats like Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, and more starting at 1 p.m.

Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, hosts Ace Through Music: 6th Annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Event at 1 p.m. There will be a full day of local vendors, raffles, and live music featuring The Reissue, Robbie Jordan Band, Dead Man’s Hand, Skyward Fall, and the Mike Lawlor Banned.

At the Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford Street, John Stanley takes the stage for a solo set at 2 p.m.

Later at 4 p.m., Leo B. brings covers to The Runaway Train Brewery, 2 Chapel Street.

Close the night out with DJ EVN at the Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street.

Sunday, Aug. 9

At 11:30 a.m. at the Grey Towers National Historic Site, 151 Grey Towers Drive, enjoy an Ice Cream Social & Free Concerts celebrating Gifford Pinchot’s birthday.

At 2 p.m., Bobby V plays an intimate set at the Dimmick Inn, and at 2:30 p.m., The A440s, a seven-piece brass/rock hybrid group, cover top hits from the last few decades at Back Road Brewing.



Tuesday, Aug. 11

Starting at 6 p.m., head to the SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for their karaoke night!

Wednesday, Aug. 12

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., hosts their weekly Music-City-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m. Stop by and enjoy the talent, or take the stage yourself!

Thursday, Aug. 13

Leo B. hosts his Acoustic Open Mic night at Goodfella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 111 Hulst Dr. Signups start at 5:30 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.!

Jive Bar & Lounge’s jam session starts at 7 p.m. with sounds by Scott Weis.

Friday, Aug. 14

Enjoy classic rock ‘n’ blues by the Cold Sweat power trio at Back Road Brewing starting at 6:30 p.m.

Later at 8 p.m., head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for their karaoke night!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.