Music for the Week: Enjoy performances from Roxon, Scott Weis, Jaketown Road and more

Saturday, April 4

Starting at 6 p.m., The Harrisons bring their high-energy rock sounds to Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road.

At Back Road Brewing Company, 241 Old Milford Road., Milford, the five-piece band Roxon delivers favorites spanning classic rock, rock ‘n’ roll, dance, pop, southern rock, and country. Expect to hear The Beatles, Brooks & Dunn, Elvis, and more!

Tuesday, April 7

Step into the spotlight at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for their fun karaoke night kicking off at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

If you’re looking to show off your talents, head to the Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, Stroudsburg, for an open mic night featuring musicians, singers, comedians, and more, starting at 6 p.m.!

Thursday, April 9

Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., Milford, welcomes Scott Weis to the stage for one of their 7 p.m. Jive Jam Sessions!

Friday, April 10

Burl Millings brings their country-tinged rock ‘n’ roll to Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m., with sounds spanning rock, pop, and country from the 1960s to the 2000s. At the same time, Hannah Noel stops by Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2, with a set drawing from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and 2000s across pop, rock, country, and folk.

At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing hosts Jaketown Road for a set of Woodstock-era rock and Americana from the ‘60s through the ‘80s.

And for some interactive fun, SideStreet kicks off Friday Karaoke at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.