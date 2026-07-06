Music for the Week: Enjoy the sounds of Dead Man’s Hand, Luke Tinklepaugh and more.

Saturday, July 11

Enjoy music on the lawn at Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, with The Mike Pacer Experience at 1 p.m. Their 6-piece band puts a Latin jazz spin on the standards, featuring world-class saxophone and clarinet.

At 6:30 p.m., Milford Dairy Bar, 307 W Harford Street, hosts Dead Man’s Hand for a night of southern rock, blues, and classic rock.

Meanwhile, Skyward Fall brings ‘90s covers and original rock from artists like Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Seether to Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road.

Sunday, July 12

Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, welcomes Luke Tinklepaugh to their stage at 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., singer-songwriter Maribyrd performs rock and pop favorites from the ‘60s to today at Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday night karaoke kicks off at 6 p.m. at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court.

Wednesday, July 15

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, hosts a Music City-inspired open mic night starting at 6 p.m., open to entertainers of all kinds!

Thursday, July 16

Alan Cooper stops by Jam Room Brewing for a set starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Dan Engvaldsen brings guitar-driven rock covers and originals to Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m. At the same time, Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford St., Building 2, features tunes by Darian Rivera and Friends.

Milford Dairy Bar spotlights Francie Moon and Crusasis at 6:30 p.m., while Hurley Mountain Highway delivers “Feel-Good Music” from the 1960s and 1970s at Back Road Brewing.

Get on the mic for SideStreet Bar & Grill’s karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.