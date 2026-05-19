Music for the Week: Jam bands, karaoke and more.

Saturday, May 23

The Backwoods Funk takes the stage at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, with their four-piece jams at 6 p.m.

The Milford American Legion Post 139, 103 County Road 2001, hosts Some Pop Punk Band live with special guests Died Out and Azlyn, bringing the best punk, pop punk, and emo tunes starting at 6 p.m.

Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, welcomes County One playing music you love from the ‘60s and on, including favorites from Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Toto, Linda Ronstadt, Blondie, and more at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Jam Room Brewing hosts Northeast PA’s Seize Fire for covers spanning classic rock, pop, and country from the ‘60s to today, starting at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., The Clique Trio brings a three-hour set of nonstop jams — from Blondie to ZZ Top, Prince, Journey, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and more — pulling the best ‘80s rock from the MTV era to get you moving!



Tuesday, May 26

Step into the spotlight at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for karaoke night at 6 p.m.



Wednesday, May 27

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, welcomes entertainers of all kinds to its music-city-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

Head to the Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street, for a special Jive Jam Session with guitar virtuoso Chris Raabe.

Friday, May 29

Folk-rock band The Arborline brings their Hudson Valley-inspired jams to Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m.

Midnight Slim and Laurie Anne deliver a diverse mix of classic rock, upbeat country, and R&B to Back Road Brewing at 6:30 p.m.

Looking to take the stage yourself? Head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.