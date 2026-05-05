Music for the Week: Karaoke, open mics and more.

Saturday, May 9

The Historic Dimmick’s Inn, 101 E Harford Street, Milford, welcomes Ryan Fogler for a set at 12 p.m.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., OC5 brings high-energy fun with a variety of classic rock, R&B, and dance tunes to Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road.

The Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine Streey, welcomes Fiddler on the Roof to their stage! Enjoy the classic musical starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 9 p.m., get your boogie shoes on for a DJ Dance Party at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry.

Sunday, May 10 - Mother’s Day

Enjoy brunch at Dimmick’s Inn with a solo set by Bobby V.

At 2 p.m., visit the Milford Theater for a matinee performance of Fiddler on the Roof.

At the same time, Burl Millings brings the best of rock, pop, and country from the 1960s to 2000s at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 E Creamery Road.

Back at Back Road Brewing, singer and saxophone duo JustUs Duo deliver a full band sound covering hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s that you know and love!

Tuesday, May 12

SideStreet Bar & Grill kicks off their weekly Tuesday night karaoke at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., once again welcomes musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds for their Music City-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Leo B. hosts his acoustic open mic night at Goodfella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 11 Hulst Dr., Matamoras, starting at 6 p.m.

At the same time, Sponge performs at Signature Saloon, and Darian Rivera’s Open Mic Night begins at Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford St., Bldg 2.

Stop by the Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., for their Thursday Night Jive Jam Session, this week featuring Scott Weis!

Friday, May 15

Indie folk-rock duo The Vierling Duo brings their sound to Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., enjoy an evening of rock & roll, R&B, blues, and country with Raw Deal at Back Road Brewing Co.

If you’re looking to step into the spotlight yourself, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for karaoke night at 8 p.m.!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com