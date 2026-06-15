Music for the Week: Milford Music Fest, Father’s Day fun and more.

Saturday, June 20

Saturday kicks off the Milford Music Fest across the county!

At 1 p.m., Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford Street, Building 2, hosts Adam Tidridge (from Wasting Yesterday) as part of the festival, playing original music and covers ranging from classic/alternative rock to top 40 pop hits! At the same time, Willow, 317 Broad Street, hosts Leo B.

Back at Log Tavern Brewing, No Promises brings alt-rock energy starting at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., join Frankie Goes to Dollywood for a hootenanny filled with infectious 80s Americana at Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Rd.

Sunday, June 21- Father’s Day

Leo B. brings his sounds to Runaway Train Brewing, 2 Chapel St., Honesdale, at 12:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the Milford Music Fest continues with John Stanley’s acoustic favorites at the Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford St., and music by James Coleman at Log Tavern Brewing.

Back Road Brewing hosts Dog Party at 2:30 p.m., bringing a blend of classic rock from the 50s through the 90s.

Tuesday, June 23

Take the stage at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for karaoke night starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Head to the Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., for their Music City-inspired open mic night starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Goodfella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 111 Hulst Drive, Matamoras, hosts an acoustic open mic night with Leo B. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. and music kicks off at 6 p.m.!

Friday, June 26

Aaron Dixon kicks off the night at Log Tavern Brewing at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., The Rated R Band delivers powerful vocals and three-part harmonies with songs from the 60s through today at Back Road Brewing. Then at 8 p.m., sing your heart out at SideStreet Bar & Grill’s karaoke night.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.